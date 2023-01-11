SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Head to Head Review

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $218.81 million 10.74 $32.28 million $2.00 54.80 Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 2.30 $200.00 million $6.17 10.41

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 4 0 3.00 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SiTime and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.44%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than SiTime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 14.95% 6.71% 6.27% Silicon Motion Technology 20.76% 32.05% 22.25%

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats SiTime on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

