Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Par Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PARR stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 106.74%. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

