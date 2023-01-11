Brokerages Set Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Price Target at $25.40

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research firms recently commented on UMGNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.18) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €30.00 ($32.26) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Universal Music Group stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

