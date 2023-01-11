Analysts Set Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) PT at $54.00

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,389 shares of company stock worth $1,250,898. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

