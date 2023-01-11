Brokerages Set Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Target Price at $27.29

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA opened at $18.87 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

In other news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,812 shares of company stock worth $6,310,390. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

