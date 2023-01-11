Brokerages Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target at $316.60

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $264.01 on Friday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.43. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.