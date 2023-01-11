Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday.

FRA:HEN3 opened at €64.86 ($69.74) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.87. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

