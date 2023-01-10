Aspiriant LLC Buys 43 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Broadcom by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 163.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 2.0 %

AVGO opened at $576.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $531.61 and a 200-day moving average of $508.67.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.