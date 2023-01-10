Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.67 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

