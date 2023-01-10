State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $123.71 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $123,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $478.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

