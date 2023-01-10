Key Financial Inc Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,855,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $270.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

