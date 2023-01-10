Sepio Capital LP Sells 3,260 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 124,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 101,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The company has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

