Aspiriant LLC Sells 188 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.70.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

