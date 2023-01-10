Key Financial Inc Purchases 911 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05.

