Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 56 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $208.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $249.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.78 and its 200-day moving average is $206.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

