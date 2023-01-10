Aspiriant LLC Buys 155 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $353.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.67 and a 200-day moving average of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $404.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

