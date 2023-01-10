BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %

BLK opened at $752.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $899.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $710.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.43.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

