Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $490.06 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $457.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

