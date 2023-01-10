Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 6,366 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.52 and a 200-day moving average of $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $247.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

