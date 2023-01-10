Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Intel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTC opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

