PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

