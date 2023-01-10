NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

