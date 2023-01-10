Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1,394.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

