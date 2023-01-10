Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in General Electric by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GE opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

