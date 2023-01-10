Spinnaker Trust Has $1.16 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Price Performance

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $219.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.92. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

