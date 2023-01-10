Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $246.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $250.97.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,915 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

