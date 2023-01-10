Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 117 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 23,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 49,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 84,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $261.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

