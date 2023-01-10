Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $816,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.52.

Shares of LOW opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $254.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.