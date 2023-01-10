Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Price Performance

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Shares of SYK opened at $261.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.39. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

