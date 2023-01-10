3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 13.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 197,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 71.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

3M stock opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

