Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 546 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

