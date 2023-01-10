Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $311.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.02.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.65.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

