iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

