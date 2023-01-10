Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,105 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

