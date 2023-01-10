Aspiriant LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Shares of PEP opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $247.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

