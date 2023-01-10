Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 4.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $81,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

