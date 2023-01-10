Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

