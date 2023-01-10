Bridgeworth LLC Sells 222 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

