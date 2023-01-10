Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

