Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lowered by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.05 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $309.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.