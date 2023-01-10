Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $370,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

