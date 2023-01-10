iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
