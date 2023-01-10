iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
