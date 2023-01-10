Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

