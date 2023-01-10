Keystone Financial Services Has $39.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.2% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.58 and its 200 day moving average is $392.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

