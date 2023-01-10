EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $865,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

