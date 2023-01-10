Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

PXD opened at $230.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $194.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.09 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

