State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $28.90 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $28,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

McKesson Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $381.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.93 and its 200 day moving average is $359.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $237.61 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.