Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.72. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.