Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $274.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.89. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

